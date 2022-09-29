Why we cancelled our march in Kaduna ― Labour Party

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) and a senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Mr Michael Ayuba has said that the party has decided to cancel the proposed one-million march in the state based on an intelligence report.

He made this known in Kaduna on Thursday during the Harmonization of over 50 support groups in support of Peter Obi’s presidency.

According to him, “After this meeting, we will meet with the groups in order to Identify with them, after which, we will publish their names in one of our national dailies.

“We will work with security agencies to ensure that we hold the match in the next two weeks, he declared.

“Do not come out on Saturday (1st October). Stay at home. We are concerned about your well-being. Is better you remain alive to mobilise for our candidates rather than losing their lives on the streets

Earlier, the gubernatorial candidate for Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna, Jonathan Asake noted that the Obi Movement is turning into a revolution because of the disenchantment, especially among the youths.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected president of the Peter Obi’s support groups in Kaduna State, Chief Morrison Ikpeamaze who expressed his joy over his election said God has vindicated him, saying, “I thank God for your support.”

He said from today there’s no faction in the Labour Party, noting” let us unite and work as a team to surmount any problem that may be a hindrance to the success of the party from the presidency to the state level.

