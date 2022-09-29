Yejide Girls’ Grammar School rewards outstanding students at prize-giving ceremony

Yejide Girls’ Grammar School (SNR), Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, September 28, held its annual prize-giving and award ceremony in honour of its students and staff who performed excellently in the 2021/2022 academic year.

The Senior School Principal, Mrs Oyedoyin Alabi, in her welcome address appreciated the Yejide Old Girls Association (YOGA) for their constant support. She said “I give God all the glory for the grace to have wonderful, generous, amiable and highly dependable Yejide Old Girls. They have been the pillar of great support to this vision of mine.”

Mrs Alabi explained that in the course of the year, the school organised “a mega literary and debate competition with other schools where Yejide Girls Grammar School took the first position. Our girls have been in the forefront of all competitions even in sports and they have been champions continually.”

She noted that last year’s edition of the programme inspired the students to study harder. “We have seen a great difference in our girls’ attitude to study and their performances academically had improved drastically. In Fact, the prize-giving day has been a special moment the girls are looking forward to with the hope of going home with lots of prizes which range from textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, school bags, calculators, mathematical sets, and so on.”

While speaking on the theme, ‘Hardwork pays’, the guest speaker, Mrs Funke Famuyiwa, encouraged the students to work in order to achieve their dreams.

“To achieve greatness, you have to be disciplined and determined. If you have talent and you don’t work hard, you won’t be able to achieve your dreams. You have to start building the foundation now, practice and be determined,” she said.

On his part, the Inspector General of Education, Mr Olusanjo Adeniyi, advised the student to be focused. “At the top, there are lots of vacancies but it is not everyone that will get to the top except people with determination. If you make up your mind to excel, no power can stop you.”

Also, the chairperson of the event, Mrs Banke Adeyemi, National Vice President of YOGA, enjoined the students to remain steadfast in their studies.

Some of the awards received by the students include the Olukemi Sarumi prize for best Senior School 3 and Junior School 3 students in English Language in memory of its late national president, Late Mrs Olukemi Sarumi and the special award for the best Senior School 3 and Junior School 3 students in Mathematics.

Other prizes were awarded to best students in Arts, Science, and Commercial, best behaved, neatest students, best in individual subjects, and the Junior school award.

In an interview, the winner of the special award for best SS3 student in Mathematics, Adeniyi Gloria, appreciated the organisers and her teachers for their support.

Hardworking teachers and non-teaching members of staff were also rewarded for their excellence.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE