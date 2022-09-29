ICPC calls for behavioural change as strategy for eradicating corruption in Anambra

Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has called on community leaders to enthrone integrity, transparency, and accountability in their communities in order to end corruption in Anambra State.

He made the call in Awka, on Thursday, during a workshop on behavioural change, national ethics and integrity policy, and constituency projects tracking initiatives for traditional and religious leaders and community-based civil society groups.

The chairman who was represented by a board member of the commission, Barrister Samuel Obiora Igwedibia, stressed that all hands must be on deck to fight corruption to a standstill.

He identified corruption as the root of every problem facing the country: from insecurity to poor infrastructures.

Owasanoye added that corruption is largely perpetrated by civil servants in active service, not politicians, saying crimes such as budget padding and project duplication are some of the ways corruption is proliferated in the civil service and resources misappropriated.

Therefore, he urged community and religious leaders to keep track of government projects​ and the funds appropriated for such projects for transparency and accountability, appealing to them to use their influence to bring about the desired behavioural change and promote the national ethics and integrity policy.

The ICPC boss call on the whistleblowers to point out persons engaged in corrupt practices to arrest the situation before it leads to more decay.





In his presentation,​ the Anambra State Resident Anti Corruption Commissioner (RAAC), Mr Godwin Ochie, told community and religious leaders to rid their communities of corrupt practices through behavioural change strategies, charging them to closely monitor corrupt practices and transparency issues and report observed infractions to ICPC without delay.

He equally advised them to thoroughly study and review the​ operational systems in procurement and implementation of public projects and encourage community members to participate actively in execution monitoring.

He said this has led to significant positive improvement and impact on the works of various implementing agencies and a higher percentage of projects executed to specification.

The state director of the National Orientation Agency, (NOA), Barrister Charles Nworji, on his part, pledged for the support of the agency in promoting the vision and activities of ICPC.