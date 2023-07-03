The lawmaker representing Osun East at the Senate and the ex-deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, on Sunday, charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reopen closed borders to stabilise the country’s economy.

Senator Fadahunsi who made the charge at a thanksgiving service to appreciate God for his re-election into office at St. Paul Anglican Church, Ilase in Osun State, noted that the closure of borders by past administration has grounded the economy of the nation.

He stressed that reopening it, would reshape the economy of Nigeria and affirmed that, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has the potential to change the narrative of the nation’s economy.

Closing the border was even another abnormality. We closed our borders against our neighbours as against the ECOWAS treaties. Since then, we have since been having problems with foreign exchange. They destroy our economy by closing the border.

“Many things have gone wrong in the country. For now, the economy is far below zero. I pray for the new administration to be able to revive the economy.

“The retired Colonel that headed the Customs before was an aberration. I called him a locus that has destroyed the customs service. The service rendered to the nation during his time was militarized and you don’t militarise a revenue agency.”

While commenting on the appointment of a new Comptroller General of Customs, Fadahunsi said, “Today, it is a sign of relieve that a proper officer has been appointed and I’m very sure he is a firm person and will be able to bring customs out of the mess the man has put it.”

He described the appointment of former CG Ahmed Ali as an aberration and assured that the new CG has the needed experience to change customs.

