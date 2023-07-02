There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over supremacy and influence in the movie industry.

With both famous actresses turned producers trying to outshine each other with their productions, it was only a matter of time before it became evident that one is not ready to bow for the other.

Information gathered by R revealed that the duo has been at each other’s neck since the release of their movies: Ijakumi produced by Abaraham and Battle on the Buka Street produced by Akindele.

The beef between Akindele and Abraham came to the fore some years back after R observed that Akindele always shuns Abraham during birthday celebrations and does not like to associate with her. Abraham on the other hand did the same when Akindele marked hers.

It will be recalled that Akindele had stirred up the hornets net two years ago when she was said to have chosen to premiere her movie, Omo Ghetto the Saga on the day Abraham’s Ghost and the Tout movie landed at the cinemas.

This clash left many fans of both actresses torn between the choice of visiting the cinema to watch ‘The Ghost and The Tout’ or stay glued to NETFLIX for ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’.

A similar scenario is currently playing out as both actresses make moves to preach their new movies to the public. While Akindele’s ‘Battle on the Buka Street’ is said to be enjoying huge streaming on Prime Video, Abraham’s ‘Ijakumo’ movie is equally gaining attention on Netflix.

R observed that Abraham is angry that her movie is attracting negative reviews and comments from people, especially on social media platforms.

She had cried out days back when she alleged that some people were trying to rubbish her new project by sponsoring hateful comments and reviews through a newly opened WhatsApp channel.

Livid Abraham went on twitter spree, saying “You all think you have monopoly to talk. I’m here today for those people in that WhatsApp group, Ijakumo the born again stripper was accepted in USA and Odeon cinemas and was showing same time Nigeria cinemas was showing it, I might keep mute for other things but when it comes to my work I will speak out.

“You all went to create WhatsApp group cos of Ijakumo the born again stripper, pls continue maybe it’s today I will kuku break the table. You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime and yours isn’t. Loni yi mo mura yin wa.”





She had threatened to reveal those behind the media attacks on her personality and movie but some people were quick to disregard her threat, claiming that it was part of her plans to draw media attention to her Ijakumo.

While Abraham has refrained from mentioning names, those who are following the development believe that she was tacitly throwing tantrums at Akindele.

In what looked like a subtle response to Abraham’s rant, Akindele took to Twitter to share her thoughts, saying “Chop your own and I chop my own. The sky is so big for every bird wey fit hustle to fly and chop their own. No Dey look another man own for evil. You fit admire and pray for your own to come but no Dey envy. Na waste of energy. “

It is believed that the battle between the two is being fuelled by desire to outshine each other as one could tell from Akindele’s response to Abraham’s allegations.

It however remained to be seen how thing will play out between them as they continue to speak about their movie projects.

