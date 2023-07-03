Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the dissolution of members of Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman disclosed that Governor Umaru Bago ordered the dissolution of the state’s electoral body with effect from May 29, 2023.

According to the SSG, “Members of the Commission were directed to hand over all properties of the State Government in their possessions to the most senior Director in the Commission with immediate effect”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism





I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…