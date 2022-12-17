Why is sugar bad for the health

I love eating sweet things. This is why I am very worried to know that sugar is bad for the health. Kindly let me know why this is so

Jeremiah (by SMS)

Too much sugar is said to negatively affect many parts of the body such as the Immune System, Mineral balance, among others. If you consume too much processed sugar you can reduce your ability to kill germs inside your body. It doesn’t take much, either. If you eat a lot of sugar, you are likely to have mineral imbalance. If a child has an overdose of sugar, they will become agitated and animated. The key to better behavior is blood sugar balance. In addition, processed sugar has no health benefits whatsoever. Therefore, when you eat sugary meals, you’re eating empty calories that will cause weight gain. The fact that sugar is often combined with fat and salt will make the effects even worse. It’s better to avoid added sugar when you can. The tissue in your eyes, kidneys, nerves and more seem to carry sugar a lot longer than other organs. This means that the body can suffer damage from that remaining sugar because it damages small blood vessels. Refined sugars enter the blood stream quickly, and leave the blood stream quickly. This process can manifest in more anxiety overall. Even though often people who are addicted to sugar eat to suppress anxiety, it’s just making the problem much worse. It’s best to avoid added sugars in the first place. The fact is, cancer cells love sugar. That’s because like most living things they need sugar to grow. But, not all sugars are created equal. Cancer cells love white sugar, white flour, and high fructose corn syrup. The good thing is that if you simply reduce your consumption of processed sugar, you can cut your cancer and other health risks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE