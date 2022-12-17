How to stop a lying habit

The act of lying has been a normal habit over the years. The bitter truth is that everyone lies from time to time. Most people tell lies to avoid hurting people’s feelings, spare sharing excess information, and also to avoid being judged.

Liars are often seen as irresponsible and untrustworthy people. They tend to miss out on opportunities, deals and important relationships. This is because no one wants to transact business with someone who is not truthful or be in a love relationship with someone whose yes means otherwise.

However, lying has a serious negative effect or impact. It weakens relationships and creates havoc. It causes mistrust and destroys relationships. It is a habit that takes an intentional effort to get rid of. It might take time and conscious effort but it is easy to overcome the habit.

Lying is a habit that needs to be trashed and worked upon. If you notice lying has become a conversant habit you can’t get over easily, you need to examine a few things that trigger this habit and how to tackle it.

1. Figure out triggers

Understanding why you lie helps you to stop your lying habit. The triggers might be pressure or certain situations. The company or friends you move with can also be the reason you give false replies or statements during conversations.

Lack of proper emotional management could as well be a trigger. People often lie to people or to others because they don’t understand how they feel.

2. Be accountable to someone

Being accountable to people helps you to get over this habit. It keeps you on track and also helps you make progress. You can go as far as seeking professional help to prevent indulging deeper into the habit. You can be accountable to your religious leaders or mentors whose life is exemplary to follow or emulate.

3. Be sincere while dealing with people

In order to achieve your goal of overcoming your lying habit, you need to be intentional and real while dealing with people. Try as much as possible to think about your statement or reply before blurting it out. Ask yourself questions. Am I about to tell a lie? Is this statement the truth?

4. Consider the consequences

You should have it at the back of your mind that lies soils relationships no matter how long it has been built.

5. Find alternatives





To stop the habit of lying, it is better to figure out an alternative. Saying no instead of yes at all times is an alternative way to stop lying.

People pleasers tend to tell lies all time , especially when they are trying to win people to their side to favor them.

Above all, it is better to keep quiet than blurting out lies most times. It is better if your friends or family get angry at you for not answering them than making lies to soil your reputation or relationship with your boss or colleagues at work. No one wants to relate or be friends with a liar.

