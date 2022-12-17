Health benefits of palm kernel oil

Palm kernel oil, also referred to as palm oil, is an extract from the seed of palm fruit. It is an edible oil that is rich in saturated fats which does not contain carotenoids. Palm fruit is popularly known for its tremendous health benefit to the body. It has a wide range of applications, including nourished hair, soft skin, and healthy food. It is used for various snack products, wax, skincare and cosmetic products.

For thousands of years, palm kernel has been used for its medicinal properties. It is beneficial for health. It is a perfect replacement for groundnut oil and butter for a diabetic person. Below are the amazing palm kernel oil benefits you need to know.

1. It protects you from toxins

Palm oil contains a sufficient amount of vitamin E and antioxidants, which are capable of providing protection against harmful UV rays and other toxins. It also keeps your skin healthy and young.

Palm oil provides amazing anti-aging benefits that prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

2. It improves vision

Palm kernel oil contains an important element that is good for vision. This element is referred to as Beta-carotene. It builds and provides a powerful defensive mechanism that protects the eyes from free radicals. These radicals cause breakdown and mutation of the cell, damaging the vision. Using palm oil in replacement for other oils helps to prevent eye diseases.

3. It reduces the risk of cancer

Palm kernel oil contains Vitamin E which is an antioxidant which helps to prevent cancer by dissolving or neutralizing free radicals. These radicals are healthy cells that could grow to cancerous cells.

4. It helps to improve hair growth

Palm kernel oil helps to condition, thicken your hair and also reduces hair breakage. It can be used as a hot oil treatment. By this, it nourishes your hair and gives it a soothing effect.

5. It boosts bone health

One of the vitamins the body needs is vitamin K. It is an important soluble vitamin that boosts bone health and also serves as a blood coagulant.

6. It helps to balance hormones





Palm kernel oil contains beta carotene which helps to promote the level of energy and enhances the balance of hormones in the body.

7. It helps during pregnancy

Lack of vitamin can be harmful for pregnant women and her unborn kids. Palm oil contains vitamin D, A and E which is beneficial for pregnant women. It is important that pregnant women have palm oil in their diet to prevent vitamin deficiencies in their unborn kids.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE