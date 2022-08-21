What Tinubu did to Igbos no presidential candidate has done ― APC youth leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammad, has called on Igbos in Nigeria to vote for the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023 because what he did to Igbos, no any other presidential candidate has done.

This was even as he maintained that “It is time for them to pay back by voting massively for him in the upcoming general election.

Muhammad who described Tinubu as a detribalised leader also alleged that when Igbos left the South-East in droves, they were welcomed into Lagos by Asiwaju who was then the state governor.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, the APC leader added that the APC presidential flagbearer gave them an avenue to flourish in their respective businesses.

“Unlike in the South-East where traders are forced to sit at home by hoodlums, the blueprint laid by Tinubu made Lagos a conducive atmosphere for the Igbos to conduct their businesses without any hindrance.

“Asiwaju ran an inclusive government and was among the pioneer governors who started appointing non-indigenes as state executives. Numerous Igbo have benefited from such administrative initiatives.

“He appointed an Igbo man from Anambra State, Ben Akabueze, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget for eight years, 1999-2007.

“Both Yorubas, Igbos and other non-Lagosians residing in Lagos State all benefited from his free education. He gave your children free education in Lagos. History will also not forget that Asiwaju as the then Lagos governor, setup up a superb business environment for the Igbos to strive in Lagos.

“As it stands, Lagos remains one of the most conducive places to run business as there was never a time when hoodlums enforced sit-at-home on traders as it currently observed in the South-East.





While urging Igbos not to make the mistake of voting opposition parties into power in 2023, because they have nothing to offer, Muhammad assured that Tinubu would carry everyone along in his administration.

“Tinubu has done more and brought many good fortunes to the Igbos than any other presidential candidate contesting in the 2023 election and it is time for Igbos to pay back in kind by voting massively for him in the upcoming general election.

“I’m urging my fellow Nigerians from the South-East to vote Asiwaju Tinubu as President in 2023 because you all stand a chance to even enjoy more under him as the president of this country.”