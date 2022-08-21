Omo-Agege, Okowa, Uduaghan, Ibori, others attend grand finale of Olu of Warri’s first coronation anniversary

It was a gathering of political gladiators at the grand finale of the first coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

Roll call of special guests included Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor of Delta State and Deputy Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others were presidential and Delta State governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo and Chief Kenneth Gbagi, and governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Great Ogboru.

Delivering his message at the Thanksgiving Service held at the Olu of Warri’s palace at Ajamimorha, Warri, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, charged political leaders to restore the culture of dignity of labour among Nigerians.

The Senior Pastor of the Word of Life Bible Church headquartered in Warri underscored the importance of hard work among young Nigerians, urging leaders and parents to inculcate diligence in their children and wards.

Pastor Oritsejafor, popularly called Papa Ayo, who took his Thanksgiving Service messages from Psalm 100:4, decried the manner in which Nigerians now worship money.

“There’s time to receive money and there’s time not to receive money and this is what we have to know as Nigerians.

“Principles are stronger and better than money. Money can buy you a good car, but it can’t guarantee you a safe journey.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Money can build you a good house, but it can’t guarantee you safety nor security. It can put food on your table, but it can’t guarantee your appetite.

“It can give you the services of the good doctors in town, but it can not guarantee you good health or long life.

“You can’t enjoy favour without some labour. We are not teaching the young people the dignity of labour.

“Nigerians, Itsekiris, let’s work with our hands. We must learn to work.

“God flavours our hard work with favour. When you work hard, God blesses that work and you begin to expand.

“It breaks my heart to see young people’s attitude to work. Politicians, please help us; bring back the dignity of labour.

“We want everything for free and that’s why we are in trouble in this country,” the septuagenarian cleric averred.

He charged the young Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III to lead a revolution that can translate Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri, to another Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“There are people who are Itsekiris who can give me N100 million, N50 million, N10 million, N20 million, N5 million and even 5,000, but together, we can turn that place into Dubai.

“And as we do it, God will breathe his favour on us and then the government will look our way and begin to bless us.

“There’s so much to see in this place. The first white people came here; the first Church was built here and Christianity started here.

“Where are we today? What have we done with these blessings and history?” he asked rhetorically.

The very crowded palace at the Thanksgiving Service, which was the fifth day of the five-day celebration, also saw the attendance of former Governors James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (represented) and the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, HM Orhue I, among other special dignitaries.

Meanwhile, in their separate interviews with journalists at the sidelines of the event which witnessed prayers led for the celebrant, Delta State and Nigeria, Chief Omo-Agege, Senator Okowa, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, Chief Ogboru and Chief Gbagi, among others, lauded Olu of Warri for maintaining peace and engendering development across his domain.