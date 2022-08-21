LG boss’ aide killed by gunmen, three others injured in Lagos

Gunmen suspected to be cultists over the weekend killed an aide to the Oshodi Local Government Chairman, Francis Oguntulu, and injured other people.

The deceased who was until his death the Chief Of Staff to the council boss was attending a social function at Adeyemi Street when gunmen invaded the area and started shooting at the guests.

It was not clear at the time of filing this report if the deceased Oguntulu was the target or if he was hit by stray bullets.

The information available to the Nigerian Tribune has it that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen just invaded the venue of the social function and opened fire on guests.

Confirming the incident, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Gbenga Soloki, said the three injured persons are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said: “Oguntulu with some of his friends were at a birthday party when he was attacked, hacked and shot to death by his assailants.

“The gunmen shot sporadically in the air and in the process three residents sustained gunmen wound.

“After the attack, Oguntulu and other victims of the attack were rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctor.”

Council chairman, Hon Kehinde Oloyede, described the death of his former aide as shocking.

When contacted, the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune.

He however could not ascertain the actual number of people who were killed and injured in the incident.

