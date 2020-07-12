What I went through to survive COVID-19 —Osun SSG •Says virus not a scam

THE Secretary to the Osun State Government,  Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has implored Nigerians thinking COVID-19 is a scam to have a rethink two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Oyebamiji’s testimony came shortly after he  tested negative twice for the dreaded virus  and announced COVID-19 free by the health workers.

The state government,  through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu had on June 30 announced that the SSG  had tested positive for COVID-19. While narrating his experience, Oyebamiji noted that his survival shows that  coronavirus is not a death sentence.

Oyebamiji who attested to the  reality of the virus said with what  he saw, experienced and went through, there is no  ense in saying the virus is a scam.  He called on those who believe that the virus was not real or was a scam to wake up to  reality as the virus, if not properly and promptly treated, could lead to death.

While imploring Nigerians, particularly the people of the state to cooperate with the government and abide by the  safety rules, Oyebamiji said the only way to contain the virus and put an end to the pandemic was for the people to stay  safe.

“I want to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real, though not a death sentence. I will urge Nigerians to cooperate with  their leaders and adhere strictly to the directives of the NCDC. And the moment one spots any health challenge, he or  she should report immediately to the health workers.

“In addition, I want to say that the various efforts of government  can only yield fruit if we citizens abide by the rules and  regulations of staying safe and staying alive. “We must adhere strictly to the use of face masks, social distancing and  avoid crowded places among other precautionary measures.

“We must know that government is spending fortunes to ensure that the citizens live healthy and this must not be abused or jeopardize by our care-free attitude to simple health tips. “For instance in Osun, as early as the first week of  March when the outbreak of the pandemic was confirmed, the state government started warning on the need for the  citizens to abide by the safety measures.

“So, I urge the citizens of Osun in particular to please comply with the simple rules and regulations”, he said. When asked  how he contracted the disease in spite of the safety measures put in place by government, Oyebamiji said only  God knows because he did everything possible to stay safe. He attributed the frontline roles played by members of the  cabinet particularly himself after the outbreak of the disease in the state as a major factor that may have led to his infection.

Oyebamiji, a septuagenarian, explained that his infection to  the virus was not due to carelessness but rather a job  hazard as because those in government have to keep working to keep the state working and safe. “As you all know that  all cabinet members were in the field to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained. We did our best to ensure that we contain the spread of the virus. Cabinet members can’t just go into hiding. We just try to maintain a delicate balance between staying safe and doing the job we took an oath to do,” he explained.

 

