Why Zamfara House of Assembly is sitting in primary school

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the state.

This was the reason all the 24 members of the State Assembly decided to do sitting in a primary school.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state assembly, Alhaji Mustapha Ja’afaru Kaura on Thursday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune quoted that speaker as saying, “l am at the complex today (Thursday) to inspect the progress of work going on.”

The speaker maintained that the rehabilitation work will not hinder the lawmakers from enacting laws, noting since the rehabilitation works started “we have not stopped from our legislative duties.

“We are quite aware of our roles and we will not relent in providing quality leadership that will produce quality laws for our dear state.”

He said the state had suffered neglect for so many years, saying it was for this reason we intend to make a difference.

While thanking the governor for making it possible to have a benefitting House of Assembly that will stand the test of time, Mu’azu expressed his satisfaction on the quality of work at the complex.

Receiving by the Speaker, the state commissioner for works and transport, Ibrahim Isah Mayana, who conducted the speaker round the entire assembly complex, told the speaker that the work had been jacked up from N800 million to N1.3 billion to accommodate some facilities which were not at the original plan

Mayana said the work has 18 months duration, saying he was satisfied with the quality of the work.

Also speaking the contractor, prince Onyeka Okeke assured the speaker that he would hand over the complex to the state government in the next three months.

Areas toured by the speaker include the newly enhanced chamber, office accommodation for principal officers, staff clinic, filling station, restaurant, and mosque.

