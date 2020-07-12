COVID-19: Egypt records 923 new cases, total now 81,158

Egypt on Saturday confirmed 923 new COVID-19 infections, raising the tally in the country to 81,158, Egyptian Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, 67 patients died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,769 while 602 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. This takes the total recoveries to 23,876, according to Egyptian Health Ministry Spokesman, Khaled [...]

Egypt on Saturday confirmed 923 new COVID-19 infections, raising the tally in the country to 81,158, Egyptian Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 67 patients died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,769 while 602 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals.

This takes the total recoveries to 23,876, according to Egyptian Health Ministry Spokesman, Khaled Megahed, in a statement.

Megahed also underlined Egypt’s close cooperation with the World Health Organisation regarding the pandemic.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The North African country resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension, amid a “coexistence plan” to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The country has recently lifted a partial night curfew it imposed over the past three months and reopened restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas as well as hotels, museums and archaeological sites for tourists, all with limited capacity.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later returned the favour by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.

(Xinhua/NAN)

