‘What Christians must do at a time like this’

The Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (Oke Ayo), Iseyin, Oyo State, Pastor Paul Aderoju, has admonished Christians to rejoice always, pray without ceasing and give thanks to God in everything during this pandemic.

Aderoju made the call during his sermon at the 26th anniversary and annual convention of the church, held at the church auditorium.

The cleric said rejoicing in God is the only solution to the pandemic as well as the only way to overcome other socio-economic and political problems in the country.

He noted with dismay that events all over the world since March regarding the pandemic have done more harm, calling on people to be fervent in their prayers.

The cleric, who said if ‘there is life, there is hope’, admonished people to give thanks to God in everything.

“Nigeria belongs to God who knows the end and the beginning. Whatever happens God will continue to remain God because He is irreplaceable” he added.

He also enjoined the Federal Government to put in place more palliative programmes to assist the masses.

The cleric equally appealed to Christians to always observe COVID-19 protocols in their respective churches, just as he charged Nigerians to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and saviour.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…