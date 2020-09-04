E Ink tablets are fast replacing pen and paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper.

Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to gadgets as note-taking tools. Many gadgets come with a stylus pen which makes it even easier to take notes but even with these gadgets, we still see pens and papers in use everywhere.

Now, with the advent of E Ink, a lot of people are starting to do away with pen and paper because E Ink tablets give you a digital notepad that you can never exhaust with the look and feel of pen and paper. Some of these devices are even foldable. Cool right?

E Ink tablets upload your written content to the cloud within seconds of writing so the page is available to be reused and your previous pages could be recalled from the cloud for revision. The battery of these devices also lasts much longer than traditional tablets as many of them can last for days.

reMarkable 2 is the latest release on the E Ink market and it’s generating a lot of buzz.

According to reMarkable, reMarkable 2 is the world’s thinnest tablet. It is 30% thinner than reMarkable 1 and twice as fast.

reMarkable allows you to draw, take notes, read and annotate PDFs, analyze and convert your handwriting to editable text, and do much more. You can use reMarkable 2 for up to 2 weeks without recharging it.

Though the price is a bit steep at $399, the organization has so much confidence in the product that they promise a full refund “in the unlikely event that you want to return it”

The closest competitor of reMarkable is Rocketbook.

Rocketbook is perhaps the most affordable E Ink tablet in the market.

It allows you to write smoothly with the pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again. The Rocketbook app syncs your notes with a cloud technology of your choice.