MFM resumes service September 13

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) International Headquarters, Onike, Yaba, Lagos and all its branches, zones and regions in Lagos and Ogun states will reopen for worship September 13.

It would be recalled that the governments of both states had directed churches to open since August 9 and 16 respectively in both neighbouring states, after the national lockdown occasioned by the novel COVID-19 in March.

In a release made available to Tribune Churchnews, the church authority stated that, the worship sessions at the International Headquarters of the church will hold its first service by 7:00-8:30 am; second service 9:30-11:00am and third service: 12pm-1:30pm.

“Worshippers are expected to adhere to safety and prevention protocols of the use of face masks, hand wash and or the use of sanitizers and temperature checks.

“Attendance of one session is sufficient for blessings. Worshippers at any of the services are expected to leave immediately to allow other worshippers for the next services,” the church leadership admonished.

The Ministry further informed her viewers that the transmissions of her broadcasts on MFM Television and on all online platforms will also continue for the benefits of members and worshippers who were advised by the government to remain at home and countries where church services are yet to reopen. The MFM Ministries is happy to announce that the broadcasts on Lagos Television will also continue,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…