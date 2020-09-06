Police arrest man for stealing FRSC van in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Police Command has arrested a suspect, Hamisu Tukur, 25, for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) at its Headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the FCT Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on Saturday by police operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following a call from the FRSC headquarters by the command’s control room.

The statement titled, ‘Arrest of suspected car thief,’ read in part, “the command on 5th September 2020, arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25 years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) headquarters stationed at Sky Memorial, Wuse Zone 5.

It further added that the exhibits recovered from the suspect include the white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key and that the suspect would be arraigned after an investigation.

While reassuring residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, the command urged the locals to promptly report activities of criminals to the nearest Police formation to them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…