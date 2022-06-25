What are kidney stones?

My younger brother was recently rushed to the hospital due to some severe pains by the side of his abdomen. An ultra sound examination done on him confirmed Kidney Stones. Fortunately, he recovered without much problem. Kindly let me know what kidney stones are and what should be done to avoid a recurrence.

Stanley(by SMS)

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and acid salts that stick together in concentrated urine. They can be painful when passing through the urinary tract, but usually don’t cause permanent damage. The most common symptom is severe pain, usually in the side of the abdomen, that’s often associated with nausea. Treatment includes pain relievers and drinking lots of water to help pass the stone. Medical procedures may be required to remove or break up larger stones.