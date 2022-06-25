Can I eat egg at 65 years?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Egg

I read somewhere that once you are over 60 years of age, you should no longer be eating eggs. I am 65 years and I eat eggs regularly. I want to know if this is right?

Chris (by SMS)

 

You can still eat eggs at your age. Actually, there is no limit to the number of eggs older people can eat, with the exception of those with type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or any existing heart disease who can enjoy up to 7 eggs a week. Due to the variety of nutrients found in eggs, they are an ideal food to include in the diets of older adults. They are also economical, easily prepared and soft in texture which makes them appropriate for people of this age group.

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

My knee cap injury

Ask the Doctor

My itchy toes

Ask the Doctor

Grey hairs at 30

Ask the Doctor

My seasonal allergy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More