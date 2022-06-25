Sickle cell disease and pregnancy

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
pregnancy

I am a Sickle Cell anaemia patient who recently got married. I want to start a family and will need your advice on how to cope with a pregnancy in spite of my condition.

Ibukun (by SMS)

 

While it is true that during pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) may increase one’s risk of miscarriage, with early prenatal care and careful monitoring throughout the pregnancy, a woman with SCD can have a healthy pregnancy. In view of this, it is advisable for you to book under a specialist doctor (Obstetrician and Gynaecologist) for a safe delivery.

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

My knee cap injury

Ask the Doctor

My itchy toes

Ask the Doctor

Grey hairs at 30

Ask the Doctor

My seasonal allergy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More