Sickle cell disease and pregnancy

I am a Sickle Cell anaemia patient who recently got married. I want to start a family and will need your advice on how to cope with a pregnancy in spite of my condition.

Ibukun (by SMS)

While it is true that during pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) may increase one’s risk of miscarriage, with early prenatal care and careful monitoring throughout the pregnancy, a woman with SCD can have a healthy pregnancy. In view of this, it is advisable for you to book under a specialist doctor (Obstetrician and Gynaecologist) for a safe delivery.