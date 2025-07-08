We’ve resumed academic activities — ATBU ASUU

• says June salary paid

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), chapter have resumed normal academic activities.

The disclosure was made by the Branch Chairperson, Dr Haruna Angulu while responding to our correspondent on the current situation in the ASUU.

When asked if the Branch is joining the declared strike action, the ATBU ASUU chairman responded, “We have not declared a full blown strike as reported by media houses.

“We have resumed our normal academic activities in ATBU, Bauchi, hence, our June, 2025 salary has been paid.”

He, however, assured that members will continue to do their normal activities until a need to do otherwise arises.

Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had warned that it may declare a nationwide strike if the federal government fails to pay lecturers’ June salaries by the end of the month.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, issued the warning in an interview with newsmen (not Tribune) on Tuesday.

He clarified that the union has not declared an indefinite strike but is currently enforcing a “no pay, no work” policy in branches where June salaries remain unpaid.

“This is not an indefinite strike. We have told our members to go by the ‘no pay, no work’ policy. If salaries are not paid by the end of July, we will stop work again. It’s that simple,” Piwuna said.

He noted that the current directive only affects branches where academic staff have not received their June wages. Institutions that have cleared the outstanding payments, such as the University of Abuja and the University of Jos, have resumed academic activities.