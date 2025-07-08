McDonald’s confirms fan-favorite item’s return after 50 years

McDonald’s is spicing up its breakfast lineup and thrilling longtime fans with the official return of a beloved menu item — the Snack Wrap — nearly a decade after it was discontinued and almost 50 years since it first appeared in test markets.

The fast-food giant announced that the Snack Wrap will make its long-awaited comeback on July 10, 2025, marking a nostalgic return for the cult-favorite item originally introduced in 2006 and pulled from menus in 2016 due to operational challenges.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger confirmed the news, noting the passionate demand from customers.

“It has a cult following. I get so many emails to my inbox about this product,” Erlinger said in an earlier interview. “It will be back in 2025.”

Alongside the Snack Wrap’s return, McDonald’s is also heating up its breakfast menu with the debut of the Spicy McMuffin — a bold twist on the classic Egg McMuffin, now served with the chain’s signature spicy pepper sauce.

Variants include the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg, all available for a limited time beginning Tuesday.

