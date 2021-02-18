We’ll reply NUT at appropriate time, says ASUSS

Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has kept mum over the Nigeria Union of Teachers’ (NUT) stance that it had never and would never be a registered trade union of its own in Nigeria.

National President of ASUSS, Mr Samuel Omaji, who in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online, said it was not as if the union had no response for NUT on the matter, but would do so at the appropriate time, soonest.

NUT had on Wednesday last week at a news conference in Lagos said ASUSS had never been a recognised trade union and consequently warned the public and particularly public secondary schools teachers in the country to distance themselves from its operations.

ASUSS’ boss, however, said in his brief reaction, that though, ASUSS would have loved not to join issue with NUT on the matter, the obvious is that ASUSS is already a trade union.

“And membership of a trade union as it is known in every society and guaranteed by the constitution is a personal decision that not requires the use of force to join.

“So, let keep our talk for now as this until we talk in details on the matter soonest as I believe there is no problem on our part,” he said.

