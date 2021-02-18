EndSARS: Ekiti to begin compensation of victims in 14 days

The Government of Ekiti State will, in the next 14 days, commence payment of compensation to 24 victims of the EndSARS protests in the state.

This disclosure was made in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, during his appearance at the public sitting of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry into allegations of human rights violations against officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Fapohunda informed the panel that the State Executive Council has approved the sum of N7,444,350 as recommended by the Judicial Panel for the compensation of 24 persons who were victims of police abuse and others persons who suffered injuries as a result of the violence that occurred during that period.

He also said that the list of beneficiaries include; eight police officers who suffered physical injuries and loss of properties.

The Attorney-General further stated that in addition to the payment of compensations, the Governor had also directed the immediate review of the criminal Laws of Ekiti State specifically with a view to recognizing victims of crime as an important stakeholder in the criminal justice process.

Fapohunda further said the State House of Assembly has today begun the consideration of the Criminal Code Law of Ekiti State in this regard. He also said the State Executive Council has approved the presentation of a Victims of Crime Bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration and possible passage into Law.

By this development, Ekiti State becomes the first state in the country to award compensation to victims of the EndSARS Protests.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…#EndSARS: Ekiti to begin compensation of victims in 14 days

#EndSARS: Ekiti to begin compensation of victims in 14 days