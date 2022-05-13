Steer clear of town union elections in Anambra, Soludo threatens protesting elders

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has threatened that government will deal decisively with anybody or group of persons who may be found wanting in the disruption of Town Unions Elections in the state.

Soludo, who was reacting through the state Commissioner for Local government/ Chieftency affairs/ Community matters, Dr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, to an online publication by some protesting elders, he referred to as dissident group fermenting trouble in Awgbu Community, in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “These are hoodlums who are illegally collecting the revenue of the state in that community, who are opposed to the constitution of a legitimate town union so that they would continue to exploit the poor people in the area to enrich themselves.

“We say no to such criminal activities because that era has gone.

“The present government under professor Charles Soludo has zero-tolerance for any act of brigandage and has directed that the government of Anambra State will take back their communities from these hoodlums.”

“Let me state clearly that the people of Awgbu community had two factions over the conduct of a legitimate town union election to elect town union executives. I invited them to my office and the matter was resolved. I pleaded with those who have gone to court to go and withdraw it and they did so, and they brought the withdrawal notice to me. It is on my table now. We all agreed that every qualified person from the town who wants to contest would be given a level playing ground to contest. We also agreed that the election will hold on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 and that date is sacrosanct, the election must hold, there is no going back,” the commissioner maintained.





Tribune Online gathered that some elders from the contesting community (Awgbu), had in a press briefing Thursday, called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to wade into the leadership crisis rocking the community to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

The elders, who briefed journalists in Awka said they were unhappy that despite a glaring breach in the community’s constitution by the opposing faction, they alleged that the state government, through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter, Dr Nwabunwanne, was getting ready to hold an election in the community unconstitutionally.

Chief Theophilus Okoli, who spoke on behalf of the protesting elders, said there are indications that the commissioner was backing an illegal group to hold an election, against the wishes of the people.

“He is bent on foisting leaders on our community, and we do not know what his interest is. He plans to hold an election in our town, in disregard to our community’s constitution,” Okoli said.

“So, we are calling on other relevant stakeholders to help intervene in the matter,” Chief Okoli appealed.

