We’ll not return to work until Gov Abiodun meets us — Ogun NLC insists

The organised labour in Ogun State, on Tuesday, insisted that workers in the civil, public, and local government services in the state would not return to work until Governor Dapo Abiodun holds a meeting with them.

This was the outcome of their breakfast meeting with members of the press regarding the ongoing strike, called to demand the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme, which was said to have “died from conception.”

Speaking at the meeting, which had in attendance labour union leaders in the state, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hammed Ademola Benco, said the scheme had been giving workers “sleepless nights.”

He stated that the unions were agitating for the complete repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme Law of the state, in the interest of workers.

Benco revealed that several letters and consultations had been sent to the state government, and the unions had ensured the involvement of key stakeholders to deliberate on the issue.

“We are not ready to have a meeting with any official of the state government. We want to meet with Governor Dapo Abiodun. We are not employees of the SSG, Head of Service, or Chief of Staff. We are employees of Governor Dapo Abiodun,” he added.

His counterpart from the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi, said the passage of the OGPLR had not given workers any hope of comfort in retirement.

He also addressed the issues of payment of leave allowances and the promotion of workers, stressing that the government should not deny them their rights.

Lasisi said, “The government is owing workers eight years of unpaid leave allowances. The government is not paying outstanding arrears.

“We have been inundated with various criticisms because workers believe we are not doing enough.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE