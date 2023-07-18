Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday assured Nigerians of the determination of the present administration to continue to develop economic policies and programmes that will drive investments and create more jobs especially in agriculture and the digital sector.

He gave the assurance when the board and management of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) led by the Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is “determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership, rest assured that we will continue to develop policies that will drive investment.”

Shettima explained that the administration will among other measures, enhance engagements and partnerships with the private sector, including the NESG, to achieve its objectives.

A statement issued by Olusola Bello, Director of Information in the vice president’s office quoted him as saying: “I will suggest that we have a quarterly mini-summit (between the NESG and NEC) so that we can digest the previous 3 months, cross-pollinate ideas and come up with robust solutions to our nation’s challenges. It is absolutely essential because the world today, is knowledge driven. Nobody has the monopoly of ideas that is why we have to constantly engage with you.”

Speaking about harnessing Nigeria’s population for economic development, the Vice President Shettima noted that “the trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. The anticipated demographic bulge by 2050 where we are expected to be the 3rd most populous nation on earth is a major factor.”

He said “Nigeria is a unique nation; we have to make it work. Opportunities abound everywhere. By 2035, there will be over 65 million global talent deficits. USA, Russia and China will have 6 million talent deficits. We are at a unique position to take advantage and create jobs in the digital world.”

“We have the capacity to turn the anticipated demographic bulge into demographic dividends or they will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us.

“So, it is absolutely in our self-enlightened interest to salvage our country. Agriculture, digital education and energy transition, in terms of infrastructure, are some of the key areas that we will focus attention on,” Sen. Shettima added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr Yusuf said the visit was to congratulate the VP and offer the group’s support for the Tinubu administration especially in strategic areas of the economy.

“The NESG offers its support and is always willing to assist the new government in its strategic priorities and initiatives aimed at actualizing the mandate of the President Bola Tinubu administration,” he said.





He said different sector experts from the NESG will always be available to provide technical and associated support for the National Economic Council and other key interventions by the Federal Government.

Also present at the meeting with the vice president were the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola; former NESG Chairman, Mr Kyari Bukar; NESG Chief Operating Officer, Dr Tayo Aduloju, and Lumun Feese, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…