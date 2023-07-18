Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also said to be meeting with the President were the Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

While the purpose of the meetings remains unclear, Jonathan’s return to the Villa comes barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, noted that the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa subregion.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”