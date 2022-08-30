We have no report on ‘attack’ on Fayose’s younger brother ― Osun police

The Osun State Police Command has said that it has no report on the alleged attack on Isaac Fayose, the younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Recall that Isaac, on Facebook, claimed that he was attacked by gunmen along the Ife-Ibadan-Gbongan express road in Osun State last Sunday while many others were kidnapped.

But the command in a press statement made available in Osogbo by its Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, remarked that “when we talked to the DPO Gbongan, he said that, no report of such had been made in his AOR.”

Opalola, however, maintained that the command is still making enquiries on the incident.

“You can see in the write-up that he didn’t report to any police station in Osun State. We are not spirits to know what happens everywhere and every time. Facebook is not a police complaint/report station.

“If we want more enquiry from him about the incident, because there are lots of questions that we will want to ask him, which can’t be asked on Facebook. But, notwithstanding, we shall work on the matter to know what really happened & know what to do about it.

“Meanwhile, the police in Osun under the leadership of CP Olawale OLOKODE will not relent in their efforts to ensure that the citizens of Osun are safe and their property secured,” the police spokesperson maintained.





When contacted on the matter, the commandant of Nigeria Hunters Group (NHG) in the state, Nureni Ahmed (a.k.a leader) also claimed the group is not aware of the claim.

The commandant, however, maintained that every attempt made to authenticate the claim from Gbongan and its environs was futile.

Meanwhile, Isaac who spoke with our reporter said: “The incident happened on Sunday around 4 PM when I was returning to Lagos. It happened before the Gbongan bridge. We saw the gunmen after they ambushed a Benz car in front of my vehicle, they were shooting everywhere which forced people to safety.

“Motorists abandoned their cars on the road. My driver was trying to manoeuvre his way when he ran into a truck on the road. He was injured in the process and my security detail fainted instantly.”

Fayose stated that he did not make any report at the police station because the police team at a checkpoint around the area witnessed the attack.

He added: “I did not make any report because the police were there. They told us that they use to witness it because it is an everyday activity in the area. They told me that kidnappers killed many of their men. How can they say I did not make any report?

“It was a terrible experience because after God saved me, I more straight to Lagos, everyone is running for his or her safety. I took the fainted police and my injured driver to the hospital.

“The police we saw told us that they are used to it. At times, if they try to check them they will kill them. They (police) are even running for their safety because they have lost a lot of men.”