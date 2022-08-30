Al-Makura cautions APC against laxity, says contest will be tough with biometric system

The senator representing Nasarawa-South senatorial district, Tanko Al-Makura, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against laxity during the forthcoming general elections.

The former governor said the 2023 general elections would be tough, especially with the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce an electronic voting system during the exercise.

The lawmaker spoke during the party’s stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

He noted that the party must work hard if it must capture power at all tiers in 2023.

“This election is not the easiest, let’s not take for granted that everything is going for us. We have to get up and do the right thing, especially with the change in the electoral process.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that has gone scientific and foolproof, will make us laugh at ourselves at the end of the day, if we don’t take into consideration, some of the basic things that we need to do,” he said.

He urged the governor to create a soft-landing for some of the aspirants that resigned their positions and contested but lost during the primaries.

He urged the aspirants, as committed members of the APC, to consider and sacrifice for the good of the party.

“No matter how bitter we feel about the outcome of these primaries, I think it behooves upon all of us, as committed members of this party, to reconsider certain sacrifices for the general good of our party. I will like to caution that we are at a certain stage of the political history of our party and we need a united front if we must come out victorious,” he said.

He further appealed to Engineer Sule to embrace all the aspirants, with a view to moving together as members of a strong, united APC.

Al-Makura called on his fellow legislators to use the remaining period before the election, to deliver both stomach and physical infrastructure to their constituents, as that will further serve to motivate the people to vote for the candidates of the party.