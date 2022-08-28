We do not want a president that will favour North ― Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries.

Baba-Ahmed made the assertion on his Twitter handle on Sunday on the heels of the current meetings held by some politicians in some foreign countries.

He reminded the political class that “we do not want a president that will favour the North, but one that will be fair to all Nigerians.”

According to him, “Goodluck Ebele Jonathan did no favours to North.”

Baba-Ahmed wondered what the crème de la crème politicians like Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Samuel Ortom, Peter Obi, Nyensom Wike and many others are doing in Europe and Asia, saying Northerners are not the only ones in these countries.

“We, they plan to govern, are distractions? The deals they struck will be about how to handle us. Carve us out like carcass and allocate powers and positions and resources to each other,” he said.

The NEF spokesman noted “then they will come back and set us to fight each other. It is all about them.





“They come back to Nigeria where we live with traffic and insecurity to ask us to trust them with power.”

He further enthused: “What is it with London, Paris and Dubai that make them so attractive to our politicians when they want to discuss deals or untangle difficult matters?

“Just think how much it costs to go out of Nigeria to discuss Nigeria matter. Do we make too much noise? Are they afraid of us?”