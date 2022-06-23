We do not engage in pipeline vandalism, IPOB replies Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted a statement credited to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that IPOB is behind pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB said its attention has been drawn to the “laughable, disgraceful and fallacious” statement by the President against the group.

“Why would he choose to further advertise the failure of his Government in credible intelligence gathering by making such laughable, wide and untenable allegations and to tell the US and other Western countries that IPOB is responsible for pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta?

“Buhari should tell America and other Western countries the locations of pipelines IPOB vandalized in the country.

“IPOB does not engage in pipeline vandalism in Nigeria. Even the international community knows that IPOB does not involve in such activities”, IPOB said.

The organization added that they already know the actual culprits behind pipeline vandalism in Nigeria and who the beneficiaries are, and described the statement as “a contradiction and confusion in Buhari’s Nigeria”.

“Just last week, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) boss had threatened to name high profile Nigerians behind oil theft. Did the NSCDC boss need to issue such a threat if IPOB is a “terror organisation” according to Buhari as Nigeria is actually the ones behind the crime?”

IPOB reminded the President that his Western audience already knows how his Government is “aiding his Fulani bandits in their agenda of massacring Indigenous Nigerians and taking over their land.

”The West knows who and how ransom in hard currency is paid to Fulani bandits and terrorists Kidnapping innocent Nigerians, thus enabling them to amass more weapons for their genocidal agenda.





“Buhari should be told that the West understands that his anger with IPOB is simply because IPOB remains the only obstacle to the evil agenda of his Fulani kinsmen to overrun Nigeria and declare it an Islamic State. That is why it is only in Nigeria that IPOB, a peaceful movement with a presence in over 100 countries is tagged a terrorist organisation”, IPOB said.

According to them, “A kangaroo court under him delivered a black market judgment against a peaceful movement seeking freedom for their people, without looking into his Fulani kinsmen’s activities of eliminating none Fulani in the country.

“Buhari refused to declare Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen manhandling, rapping destroying communities and killing innocent citizens of Nigeria terrorists.

“IPOB will hunt down those terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in Biafran bushes and forests. We can’t abdicate our divine mandate of defending our ancestral land against Fulani occupation.

“Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria sponsors insecurity in the Eastern region and blames it on IPOB thinking that the world is unaware of the activities of Fulani and his military men deployed in our territory.

“The world is watching and IPOB will stand firm because we won’t allow them to take over our ancestral lands. They have done that between 1967 – 1970 when they committed genocide against innocent Biafrans because Biafrans wanted to liberate themselves from the bondage Britain put us into by forcing disparate Nations with totally different value systems and cultures together in the contraption called the ZOOLOGICAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA”, IPOB said.

Going to Bloomberg news and spreading falsehood against it, IPOB said will not save him from being prosecuted in the international criminal court at the appropriate time, adding “IPOB since formation about twelve years ago has never been involved with pipeline vandalism.

IPOB urged World leaders and countries to stop paying attention to the President and his government because “Inviting Buhari to a security meeting in Rwanda is like asking the Hyena to participate in a discussion on the wellbeing of the antelope.

“Buhari’s government has failed woefully as far as securing the lives and properties of Nigerians is concerned so, therefore, has nothing to offer on security matters and discussions”, IPOB said