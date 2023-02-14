Labour Party in the South West has declared its unalloyed support for the presidential bid of its candidate, Dr Peter Obi in winning the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

The party, in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in Abeokuta, signed by the publicity secretary of LP in Ogun State, Tokunbo Peters, described the news in various media platforms that the entire party in the South West, had collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the victory of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He explained that there was no iota of truth in reports published in the news story, describing it as a charade aimed at hoodwinking LP supporters in the South West.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Labour Party in Ogun state has been drawn to a news report published on the Monday 13th February 2023 edition of some widely read news media in which it was falsely reported that the entire Labour Party in the South West has collapsed its structures into the All Progressive Congress to work for the victory of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC in the forthcoming presidential election.

“The Labour Party in Ogun state wishes to disassociate itself from the purported defection to APC and to categorically state that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the entire news report as published by the news media. The individual who addressed the press conference in which the purported defection was announced, Mr Banji Omotosho, who also paraded himself as the Chairman of the Labour Party in the South West is not even a member of the Labour Party as he ceased to be a member of the Party since January 2020, when he was expelled for anti-party activities.

“The press conference addressed by Banji Omotosho is not only deceitful, but it is also a charade aimed at hoodwinking the teeming supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party in the entire South West into believing that the leadership of the party in the region have sold out to the corrupt and incompetent APC which has brought nothing but pains, misery and unprecedented agony to Nigerians.

“This latest shenanigan of the APC is a desperate attempt by a drowning party to diminish the popularity of the Labour Party and Peter Obi, its presidential candidate, in the South West. But the South West electorates are too wise and sophisticated to fall for such cheap lies and propaganda. The electorates across the nation are tired of APC and they cannot wait to kick the party out.

“We wish to reiterate that the Labour Party in the entire South West is strong and indivisible, and it is poised to sweep the polls in the entire nation in the presidential election of 25th February.”

