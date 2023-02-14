Johnson Babajide

Rival cult members on Sunday in Gboko, the trade political seat of the Tiv land area of Benue State engaged one another in clashes leading to the death of seven people.

The suspected cult members were said to have also gone from street to street setting ablaze nine houses that were linked to the rival members.

A resident of the ancient town who identified himself as Msugh told the Nigerian Tribune on the phone that the incident happened on Sunday night adding that the crisis started as a fight between two cult rival members.

According to Msugh, “What we heard was that two rival cult members were boasting of superiority referring to last year’s September incident from there fight ensued leading to the death of one and before you know it, the news spread and each of the rival groups regroups and were moving from one street to another killing themselves.

“Several people were killed and many houses burnt down

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Gboko Local Government, Isaac Mton said that seven people were killed.

He said, “It was rival cult clashes that disrupted the peace of the town, seven lives were lost and nine houses suspected to belong to their members were burnt down.

“As am talking to you now the authority in collaboration with security men are going to their houses to apprehend them, so far 30 of them have been picked up.

Meanwhile, the State Command Police Public Relation Officer, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to get the report.

