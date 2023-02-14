By: Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has disclosed that the suspension of Atiku/Okowa presidential rally in Rivers State was to avert crisis and ensure the protection of lives and properties of the party’s supporters.

A member of the PDP Media Campaign Committee, Mal. Yusuf Dingyadi, while speaking with our correspondent explained that Atiku withdrew from his scheduled rally in Rivers State to protect the safety of his supporters due to words and reports credited to Governor Nyesom Wike, where he said he agreed for the rally to hold at the stadium with absolute restrictions, stating that the PDP presidential candidate should move to the airport without going around the city or having stakeholders meeting that can endangered many lives of ordinary Nigerians in his movement train.

“It is not that Atiku is afraid of anything concerning his health because he has security officers to cover his movement, but he is concerned at the other party members and the level that could put their lives in danger”.

Meanwhile, Wike is believed to be leading a group of five governors, dubbed G-5, which has threatened not to support Atiku Abubakar unless the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu resigns.

“We value our supporters lives and their safety than Campaign show. Therefore, PCC agree with the recommendation of the state chapter’s LOC to postpone the occasion till when things are done rightly or we can continue with the grassroots mobilisation through other efforts.”

Dingyadi further said even though Atiku has succeeded in entering some of the states of governors who do not support him like Benue, Abia and Oyo, the rally in Rivers will be difficult because Governor Wike had stated that unless PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, steps down from his seat for a Southern candidate, he will not reconcile with him.

