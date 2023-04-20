Following concerns raised by residents and business owners in Lekki and surrounding areas over a possible breakdown of traffic along the Lekki-Epe-Eleko Axis of Lagos State due to the arrival of cargoes at the Lekki Deep Seaport, the firm managing Electronic Call-Up system at Apapa and Tin-Can ports, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) have assured Lagosians that the company is ready to deploy the same technology at Lekki Deep seaport to ease traffic issues.

Recall that truckers had expressed readiness to flood Lekki Port aftermath the arrival of the container ship, GSL Alice to the port last week to offload some cargoes for a firm in the Free Trade Zone.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on TTP’s readiness to deploy the Electronic Call-Up system, otherwise known as Eto, to Lekki Port, Co-founder and Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, JamaOnwubuariri explained that the deployment of Eto to Lekki Port will ease traffic concerns around the area and also promote efficiency in the movement of cargoes in and out of the port.

According to MrJama Onwubuariri, “The electronic call-up system has successfully managed truck traffic in the Apapa and TinCan ports, and we are ready to deploy it at the LekkiEpe port. Our technology, Eto has proven to be effective in easing traffic and promoting efficiency in the movement of cargo in and out of the ports. We are confident that similar success can be replicated in the LekkiEpe axis should the call-up system be introduced.

“Given that our agreement covers all ports in Lagos State, we’re deeply engaging with the NPA, LASG, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate planning and arrangements.”Our team is set to deploy the technology immediately as soon as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) notifies us of its readiness.

“We’re confident that when the electronic call-up system is implemented in the Lekki-Epe axis, the concerns over traffic that residents and businesses are currently expressing will be eradicated to the barest minimum.”

