We are not averse to industry reforms —ADVAN

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
ADVAN

The President of the  Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Mr. Osamede Uwubanwen has  stated that the association is ready to support  any reform in the industry, as long as it  takes care of members’ concerns and ginger industry growth.

Uwubanwen, who stated this at the end- of-the- year party organised by the association for members of the Brand Journalists’ Association of  Nigeria (BJAN), added that  one of the focal points of the body is  to seek a marketing communications industry that  will be fair to everyone.

He added that for any reform to work, such must take care of  the interests of every stakeholder in the  nation’s integrated marketing communications  space.

The ADVAN boss therefore called on industry regulators to leverage the vast knowledge available within the association, while making its legislations and reforms,  since that, he added, remains the only way the concerns of stakeholders in the industry could be addressed.

“What we have, which most people don’t know, is not the proverbial yam and knife and/or cash. Rather, it’s the knowledge. We are so versed in what we do that it gives us knowledge and that is where our strength lies,” he stated.

“Bringing it to the industry, when the industry engages with us and asks questions, it is the knowledge we have that will enable us to say what may work or may not work,” he added.

Uwubanwen commended members of the  Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) for their objective reportage of ADVAN’s activities, in the outgone year,especially  its stance on the newly-introduced Advertising Industry Standards of Practice (AISOP) Bill.

In her remarks, the association’s  CEO/ Executive Director, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, stated that one of the best lessons learnt in the out-gone year is the continued relevance of  communication to the sector’s survival. She therefore stressed the need for brand journalists to be objective, and always endeavour to get the ADVAN side on every industry issue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes


The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…

You might also like
Brands and Marketing

NBC commissions recycling project in 1004 Estate

Brands and Marketing

2022: Not yet a fair deal for the Nigerian consumer

Brands and Marketing

Why brand owners, manufacturers must showcase, celebrate MANCAP seal —SON

Brands and Marketing

Jumia Food, Domino’s Pizza partner, target more consumers

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More