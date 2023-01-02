We are not averse to industry reforms —ADVAN

The President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Mr. Osamede Uwubanwen has stated that the association is ready to support any reform in the industry, as long as it takes care of members’ concerns and ginger industry growth.

Uwubanwen, who stated this at the end- of-the- year party organised by the association for members of the Brand Journalists’ Association of Nigeria (BJAN), added that one of the focal points of the body is to seek a marketing communications industry that will be fair to everyone.

He added that for any reform to work, such must take care of the interests of every stakeholder in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space.

The ADVAN boss therefore called on industry regulators to leverage the vast knowledge available within the association, while making its legislations and reforms, since that, he added, remains the only way the concerns of stakeholders in the industry could be addressed.

“What we have, which most people don’t know, is not the proverbial yam and knife and/or cash. Rather, it’s the knowledge. We are so versed in what we do that it gives us knowledge and that is where our strength lies,” he stated.

“Bringing it to the industry, when the industry engages with us and asks questions, it is the knowledge we have that will enable us to say what may work or may not work,” he added.

Uwubanwen commended members of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) for their objective reportage of ADVAN’s activities, in the outgone year,especially its stance on the newly-introduced Advertising Industry Standards of Practice (AISOP) Bill.

In her remarks, the association’s CEO/ Executive Director, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, stated that one of the best lessons learnt in the out-gone year is the continued relevance of communication to the sector’s survival. She therefore stressed the need for brand journalists to be objective, and always endeavour to get the ADVAN side on every industry issue.

