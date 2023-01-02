Business owners commend Sterling Bank for promoting Nigerian products at MBN Fair

Owners of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have commended Sterling Bank Plc for showcasing their products to local and international consumers at the just concluded first edition of the Made-By-Nigerians International Trade Fair organised by the bank.

Some of the exhibitors who shared their thoughts on the fair, which held at the Podium Events Centre, Lekki in Lagos, were full of praises for the financial institution for organising the fair in a bid to promote the best of Made by Nigerians to the world.

In her remarks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of The Spa Melori, Carla Sonjirin, commended the bank for creating visibility for SMEs and enabling them to showcase their products and services to the rest of the world.

Sonjirin said The Spa Melori prioritises health and wellness, especially in a place like Lagos that is characterised by stress. She explained that people can take time out to attend to their wellbeing and enjoy the services provided by the company.

She described The Spa Melori as a wellness company that advises and treats clients on self-care, body treatment, massage treatment and skin treatment in a relaxed environment.

Also speaking, MD/CEO of Eros Crafted, Ehis Eros, remarked that the organisation of the fair by the bank was a welcome development for the growth and visibility of products made by Nigerians, adding that the development would help SMEs to improve their sales figures.

Ehis advised the bank to provide credit facilities to SMEs to enable them to employ more people and buy equipments.

The co-founder of Zorkle, a clothing brand, Mr Ahmed Akinsemoyin, said the bank should keep the fair growing and encourage other indigenous businesses to join the platform created for Made By Nigerians products.

Akinsemoyin said the market is showing that a lot of Nigerians want to experience products made by fellow Nigerians and advised the bank to sustain the momentum behind the effort to create the Nigerian brand.

According to him, the Nigerian business space is still at a level that is still crawling and there is room for growth and expansion but there is need for an enabling environment to enable businesses to maximise the local and export markets.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts