NBC commissions recycling project in 1004 Estate

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd has commissioned a PET-collection infrastructure in 1004 Estate, in demonstration of its age-long dedication to recycling, environmental protection, and sustainable waste management.

The landmark partnership with the 11-hectare residential facility is in tune with the company’s operating culture, which promotes socioeconomic and environmental sustainability of the areas in which it operates.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, described the partnership as evidence of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the entrenchment of sustainable waste management practices in communities across the nation.

“As a socio-economic and environmentally- responsible organisation, we understand the importance of incorporating sustainability-inclined initiatives into our operations.

“As a result, over the years, we have identified numerous touch-points to achieve this with energy usage, and water stewardship being at the fore of our commitments.

“In this regard, we have decided to tackle this issue head-on by going granular and engaging communities on a one-on-one basis. Through this approach, we have begun to collaborate with residential communities like 1004 housing estate to recover post-consumer plastic packaging waste generated from the community and consequently ensure they are adequately recycled,” he stated.

The NBC boss expressed the hope that the partnership will effectively manage the waste derived from the over 1077 apartments and housing over 5000 residents in the estate, thereby reducing the plastic pollution menace in Lagos metropolis.

Besides improving the environmental sustainability footprint of the estate, the recycling project, he added, is expected to reduce the estate’s waste evacuation bill in the future.

Speaking on the project, the Executive Committee of 1004 Home Owners and Residents Association (HORA) expressed delight with the collaboration between the Estate and NBC together with its partner on PET recycling and the benefits it will bring to the Estate.

“1004 Estate is the single largest estate in West Africa and it is therefore imperative to make the Estate more eco-friendly and sustainable. The collaboration therefore affords the estate the opportunity to work together with the Nigerian Bottling Company to minimise indiscriminate disposal of plastics, PETs, and also strive towards a cleaner and better community,” the committee stated.





