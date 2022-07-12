We are gradually winning war against insecurity ― Anambra govt

The Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, has said that the state government is gradually winning the war against gunmen and other criminal activities troubling the peace of the state.

He said the government will not rest in the fight until peace is fully restored in the eight most affected local government areas of the state; Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ogbaru, Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South as well as other troubled areas.

The commissioner gave the update while defending the 2022 budget estimate of the ministry before the Anambra State House of Assembly committee on police affairs and Security Matters, at the House of Assembly complex in Awka.

In his defence, Anarah while praising the gallant commitment and achievement of security agencies in the state said that Gov. Soludo has also restructured, reinvigorated and equipped the Anambra Vigilante Group for the challenges of the moment.

The vigilante is positioned in all parts of the state and is working day and night under the oversight of the security agencies to ensure that Anambra resumes its status as the safest state in Nigeria in no distant future.

He called on residents not to panic but rather report any suspicious persons around their abodes, churches and offices to any security outfit close to them for prompt action.

He also appealed to traditional rulers not to abode strangers with questionable characters in their domain.

Chairman of the house committee on police affairs and security matters, Hon. Onyebuchi Offor and other members of the committee commended the newly created ministry of homeland affairs for the milestones it has achieved within the short period of its existence. In his own part, the chairman of the house committee on appropriation Hon. Obinna Emenaka, while commending governor Soludo’s effort in curbing the security challenges, urged the state MDAs to ensure transparency and accountability with the funds allocated to them.

It could be recalled that before the November 2021 governorship election in the state, the gunmen and other criminal activities, have claimed many innocent lives including the murder of Dr Chike Akuyilli, the kidnapping and beheading of the serving member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Aguata 2 state constituency, late Hon. Okechukwu Okoye and others.