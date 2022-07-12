Bogoro council partners with NAFDAC to fight fake drugs, consumables

Executive Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Council of Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila has promised to collaborate with the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to ensure that only quality consumables and drugs are brought into the area for human consumption.

The Council Chairman made the promise when Bauchi State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs Josephine Daylim paid him an official visit in his office.

Iliya Habila stressed the importance of partnering with relevant agencies towards providing quality drugs and other food commodities in the face of a rising spate of illegal importation of fake drugs in Nigeria.

He, however, called on NAFDAC to intensify efforts to rid the area of all harmful drugs and food items through checks at stores and selling outlets.

Speaking earlier, the Bauchi State Coordinator of NAFDAC Mrs Josephine Daylim said that she was in Bogoro as part of the Agency’s familiarization visit to seek the support of the Council towards eliminating fake drugs and other consumables.

She appealed to residents of Bogoro to be wary of fake drugs in circulation and always ensure that they consumed drugs and food products certified by-products.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…Bogoro council collaborates with

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Bogoro council collaborates with





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports…Bogoro council collaborates with

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her….Bogoro council collaborates with