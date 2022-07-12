North-West APC backs Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West zone has affirmed its support for the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s presidential running mate in the forthcoming elections.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Zonal Secretary, Alhaji Musa Mailafiya Mada, and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the Zonal leadership while on a tour in Dutse, Jigawa State, vowed to ensure victory at the polls for the party.

The statement said part of the discussion held was to support the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Prominent among issues raised at the meeting was the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and how the Zone should position itself in bringing victory to the party at all levels.”

Thus, participants resolved to work for the unity of party members and as well, made commitments to mobilise Nigerians to vote for the duo of Tinubu and Shettima as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria.

The meeting led by the National Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, said another issue discussed was the ongoing voter registration exercise and vowed to improve on the poor turnout of voters.

In his response, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, who also doubles as the party gubernatorial candidate, Umar Namadi, thanked the zonal leadership Salihu for visiting the state on a fact-finding mission.

Namadi said measures had been taken by the state government in strengthening the party, assuring that, they have established a reconciliation committee saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to aggrieved party members.

“Another committee established by the Jigawa government is that of voters registration which is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the success of the exercise in the state.

