WaterAid reiterates commitment to WASH policies

WaterAid Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to supporting the development of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) policies with stronger climate-resilient measures at both national and state levels.

The Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, made this known during her welcome address at the second annual Climate Change Conference, held in Abuja on Tuesday. The event was themed “Strengthening Policies and Investments for Climate Resilient WASH Services”.

Represented by the Head of Advocacy, Policy and Communications, Kolawole Banwo, Mere stated that the conference aimed to address the impact of climate change on water resources and sanitation services, highlighting the urgency of strengthening policies and investments to ensure climate-resilient WASH services.

She spoke about the increasing frequency of natural disasters such as floods and droughts due to climate change, and emphasised the vulnerability of WASH infrastructure and the millions of people who depend on these essential services.

According to Mere, the 2021 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) survey revealed that only 67% of Nigerians had access to basic water supply services—leaving approximately 44 million people without such access.

She added that access to basic sanitation remains even lower, at 46%, noting that floods, droughts, rising temperatures and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. These conditions, she said, are placing WASH infrastructure at increasing risk, affecting millions of daily users.

She said, “At WaterAid Nigeria, our commitment is clear and aligned with our Country Programme Strategy 2023–2028. We are already supporting the development of the WASH Policy to integrate stronger climate resilience measures at the national level and in Bauchi State.

“We supported Lagos State in developing its WASH Policy, which includes robust climate change components. We are piloting nature-based and solar-powered solutions in our focal states, and we are strengthening the capacity of WASH actors at the federal, state and local levels.

“We are also conducting climate vulnerability assessments in our focal communities in Bauchi State, and undertaking studies to assess the impacts of climate change on coastal communities in Lagos State.”

Declaring the conference open, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheelangwah, called on all stakeholders to review existing WASH and investment policies in light of climate change, identify gaps and strengthen them to drive economic development.

He urged for collaboration and commitment from all relevant sectors, including government, civil society, the private sector and local communities.

Pheelangwah underscored the importance of collective action in building a sustainable future—one in which all citizens have access to clean water, adequate sanitation and proper hygiene. He also stressed the critical role of strong and effective policies in directing investments towards climate-resilient WASH services.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





