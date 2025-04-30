Poverty shaped me, my greatest teacher — Senator Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has stated that she cannot deny poverty’s influence on her life, describing it as one of her greatest teachers and fiercest motivators.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she reflected on how poverty shaped her perspective and drive.

The statement reads as follows: “Growing up, I saw the ugly face of poverty up close. It was not a distant concept for me; it was real—gnawing, unrelenting, and often humiliating. I hate poverty because it strips people of dignity, silences dreams, and imprisons potential.

“I despise the way it marginalises brilliant minds, forcing them to compromise their futures just to survive the day. Poverty, in its cruelty, robs communities of hope and nations of progress.

“Yet, I cannot deny that poverty shaped me. It was one of my greatest teachers and fiercest motivators.

“It lit a fire within me that no obstacle could extinguish. It taught me resilience when the odds were stacked against me. Most importantly, it taught me empathy—a deep, unshakable compassion for those who struggle, for those whose voices are drowned by hardship.

“I often reflect on my journey and realise that the hunger for a better life, the dream of a more just society, and the courage to fight for change were all born from the crucible of those difficult years. Poverty propelled me into advocacy, into leadership, and into a relentless pursuit of a Nigeria where no child would have to suffer what I once endured.

“Today, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I stand fiercely against poverty—not just because of what it did to me, but because of what it continues to do to millions of our people. I am living proof that adversity can mould greatness, but I also believe that no one should have to suffer deprivation to find their strength.

“Poverty must not be a rite of passage. It must be eradicated—through policies that empower, through governance that is humane, and through leadership that listens and acts. My life’s mission remains clear: to build a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive, free from the chains of poverty.”

