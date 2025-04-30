Oyo College of Nursing holds 27th convocation ceremony, graduates 469

Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan held its 27th convocation ceremony for conferment of certificates on 469 graduates.

They were awarded the certificates after successful completion of the programmes in Basic Nursing, Basic Midwifery, Community Nursing, and Community Midwifery.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi noted that the College has once again solidified its reputation for excellence in a remarkable achievement that underscores Nigeria’s growing academic prowess.

She said the institution is renowned for its high academic standards and discipline in churning out brilliant nursing professionals.

Dr. Ajetunmobi stated that the graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone in the new Nurses’ academic and professional journey, adding that the graduates were “trained in one of the most reputable Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery and have now joined a noble profession.”

She reiterated that the Oyo State government’s goal is to ensure enough excellent nurses to serve communities with dignity and skill.

The Wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Ayaba Abiwumi Olajumoke Owoade, who is an Alumnus of the College, charged the graduates to be agents of change in society.

She challenged them to set the pace, break barriers, and find solutions to things that hitherto had remained invisible, inaccessible, and unattainable in the rapidly changing world.

“Be a trailblazer in this noble career path you have chosen. Set the pace and break barriers. A trailblazer is a leader who summons followership by the inspiration of his life and action,“ she counselled.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu said the institution has imprinted her name in the training of professionals and gifted hands in healthcare services, which has positioned Nigeria among its peers as a factor to reckon with.

He applauded the courage of the management for upholding the standard and sustaining the legacy and visions of the founding fathers, commending the immense contributions of Governor Seyi Makinde, for attending to the needs of the institution promptly.

In her convocation address, the Provost, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi thanked the parents of the graduating students and investors for the confidence reposed in the college.

She listed the various achievements recorded by the college under her watch, adding that the college occupied an important position in the higher education development of the nation.

“The Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery remains an household name in the production of middle level manpower in the health sector, a crucial component of the mission to improve the healthcare services in Oyo State”, she said.

Speaking on the involvement of the Alumni Association, led by the global president, Pastor Gabriel Ajeigbe, the Provost stated “We value the Alumni for their roles in the success recorded by the College.”

The Provosts of some sister Colleges, including the Oyo State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Catholic College of Nursing, Oke-ofa, Federal Cooperatives College, Lead City University, Peri-Operative Nursing School, University College Hospital, Ibadan, among others also sent their goodwill messages on the convocation ceremony.

The convocation saw a total of 469 students graduate, including 31 Best graduating students, while 3 earned the Provost’s Awards for the best-behaved student, the best in Practical, and the best in Nutrition.

Adetunji Shukurat, a graduate of Basic Nursing who emerged as the Best graduate, gave the Valedictorian speech.