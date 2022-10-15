WAEC set to unveil digital certificate platform

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), is set to finally unveil the much anticipated digital certificate platform which will create an easier, instant and safer mode of accessing certificates by all relevant stakeholders.

The introduction of the new digital platform will be an addition to online registration, online verification of results, and online result printout, which are some of the technological advancements the body has leveraged on since it was established over 70 years ago.

This was contained in a press release issued by the public affairs department of the examination body and signed by the department’s acting head, Moyosola Adesina on October 14, 2022.

According to the press release, the digital platform will put an end to any form of delay associated with the manual certificate and make it easier for users to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates, adding that it will also put an end to certificate fraud.

The body further stated that the official launching/unveiling of the digital platform is scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The statement reads in part: “The benefits of this innovation are enormous, as candidates who have sat for the WASSCE in the past and present are able to access and share the original copies of their certificates with ease. The original copies of their certificates can be instantly confirmed from a credible and reliable source, regardless of the location.

“Also, institutions, organizations, and recruitment agencies can carry out bulk/individual confirmation of certificates at once, with ease. The reliability and authenticity of this confirmation on the digital platform eliminate the chances of fraud”.

The WAEC Digital certificate platform is available online via www.waec.org. It can also be downloaded as a mobile app on both Android and iOS app stores. For more information, stakeholders are enjoined to visit www.waecnigeria.org and www.waecdirect.ng.