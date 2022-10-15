Makinde, Akeredolu’s wife, Olubadan, others express concern over prevailing cases of cancer incidence

Disturbed by the high rise in cases of mortality of Breast, Cervical and other related cancer incidences in the country, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the wife of the Ondo State Governor and founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN) Mrs Betty Akeredolu, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun and other critical stakeholders in the Health sector have identified inadequate data collection of victims and survivors as the bane for the prevention and treatment of the victims.

They noted with dismay that the nation does not have adequate records of victims and survivors of cancer incidence, unlike other developing nations where the cases are rampant.

They disclosed that in the United States of America where there is an upsurge in cases of cancer incidence, the mortality rate is low, unlike Nigeria.

The feat is made possible because of the data collection of the victims as well as the survivors which assists in proper planning in terms of treatment and other health benefits to the victims.

This, amongst others, was our submission at the 25th Anniversary of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria and the 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium themed Closing the Data Gap for Precision Cancer Control in Nigeria held in Ibadan at the weekend.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde underscored the importance of Data collection in Project Planning.

He said without Data collection it would be difficult for the government to know the numbers of the victims as well the survivors and subsequent plans for the effective prevention, enlightenment and treatment of the victims.

He disclosed that Data collection assisted the Oyo state government in the management of the COVID-19 virus

Makinde, therefore, expressed the readiness of BRECAN and other NGOs in their various campaigns against the rise of cancer-related incidences in the Country.

He also lauded the efforts of the wife of Ondo state governor and founder of BRECAN, Mrs Betty Akeredolu in her effort to give hope to the victims of cancer through her foundation

Also, speaking at the occasion, Mrs Akeredolu advocated the establishment of a population Registry in Nigeria

According to her, ‘The lack 9f adequate number of cancer registries to collect continuous and complete data on cancer, the number of cases, the number presenting at specific stages, treatment options, number surviving, number of mortalities makes cancer programming difficult to implement in Nigeria.

‘Data available on these are mainly estimates which are in fact underestimated. The true representation of our cancer reality does not exist. This makes it difficult for cancer advocates to express the true picture of the cancer reality in Nigeria to policymakers in order to secure political will and action.

‘ Clinicians are also unable to understand the right cancer treatment specific for sub-population, while public health practitioners find it somewhat difficult to understand the true behaviour of the population and the right approach to promote cancer care strategies.





Speaking in the same vein, the National President of BRECAN, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo submitted that Nigeria is yet to master proper data collection and usage.

The symposium is to chart the pathway for precision Cancer Control in Nigeria by bridging the obvious Data Gap in cancer care for every cancer reported in Nigeria.

Oba Senator Lekan Balogun, represented by Maye Olubadan, and Oloye Lekan Alabi commended the efforts of Mrs Akeredolu and assured her of traditional institutional assistance.

