Voters’ registration: PVCs will be ready in October ― INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has said that the collection of the permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the just concluded voters’ registration exercise would start by October 2022.

She made the disclosure during a one-day sensitization and enlightenment meeting with women contestants and stakeholders in Kaduna on Thursday.

While disclosing that there are 35 women candidates vying for different political positions, she also said that 17 political parties had submitted details of their governorship candidates for the forthcoming elections in the state.

Dr Maikudi further explained that as at August 1, 2022, women constituted over 50% of the electorate that registered for the CVR nationwide.

To this end, she urged women to support each other, saying that “the support for one another is the surest way to success in the 2023 general elections.

“I wish to humbly request that Nigerian policymakers to note that the continued marginalization of women in Nigeria is a huge detriment to its efforts to grow as a stable, democratic nation.

“Any democratization process that fails to incorporate a gender perspective is a flaw. Any sensitive democratization must create and ensure equity to women in politics as well as in all factors of development in the nation,” Dr. Maikudi explained.

The REC, while commending the Kaduna State government said: “Kaduna is the only state in the nation that has gone beyond the United Nations Affirmative Action of 35 per cent but now has 47 per cent of women in appointive positions in the state.”

